Cam Johnson Wins Top Goalie Honors

April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL announced that Florida Everblades' Cam Johnson is the winner of the 2025 Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year award.

The Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Johnson, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 37-6-4 in 47 appearances with the Everblades this season and led the ECHL in wins, goals-against average (1.92), and minutes played (2,848), was tied for the league in shutouts (5) and was tied for eighth in save percentage (.921). His 37 wins set the record for the most in a single season by a netminder in Blades history and was one victory shy of the single-season league record for wins by a goaltender.

He allowed two goals or less in 34 of his 47 appearances, was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in November and January and earned a spot on the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team alongside teammate Carson Gicewicz.

Johnson is the third Everblade to win this award, after Jake Hildebrand in 2021 and Chris Madden in 2005. The Troy, Michigan native adds this award to his three Kelly Cups and two June. M. Kelly Awards as playoff MVP during his time in Southwest Florida.

Luke Cavallin of Trois-Rivières finished second, followed by South Carolina's Garin Bjorklund, Taylor Gauthier of Wheeling and Tahoe's Jordan Papirny.

