Andy Zilch Named President of Bloomington Bison

April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Hallett Sports and Entertainment CEO Sean Hallett announced today that Andy Zilch has been named the President of the Bloomington Bison.

Zilch has 14 years of experience in professional hockey and has an array of front office experience ranging from corporate partnership sales, ticket sales, community relations communications and marketing responsibilities. He joined the Bison in September and served as the Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting while calling all 36 home games on FloSportsTV and the Bison Audio Network.

"We are proud to bring Andy into this role to help continue the local impact of the Bison within the community," said Hallett. "His experience and leadership qualities will be an asset to the growth of our organization. We are looking forward to him building on the relationships he has created since the inaugural season began."

He previously worked in the AHL for nine seasons between the San Diego Gulls, Utica Comets and Springfield Falcons. While with the Gulls, he was the play-by-play broadcaster for all games and digital content producer and host for the team's social media channels and television show. During his tenure with the Comets, he negotiated multiple corporate partnership deals while overseeing the Jr. Comets mentorship program and serving as the Director of Communications and the voice of the Comets for all games. In his two seasons with the Springfield Falcons, Zilch generated corporate partnership deals, sold season ticket memberships, coordinated nearly 60 community events and broadcasted all games.

"I am honored to be selected for this responsibility to continue our community and economic impact in the Bloomington/Normal area," Zilch added. "I thank Sean and Jim Hallett along with Larry McQueary for their trust with such an important role with the organization. I look forward to leading our wonderful staff and achieving goals to become a staple in the community for years to come."

The St. Louis native began his professional career in the ECHL with the Greenville Road Warriors in 2012 where he was tasked as the Media Relations Manager and was responsible for ticket revenue. Over the summer of 2014, he finished first of seven sales executives in full, half and partial ticket memberships. In addition, he finished among seven sales executives over the 2013-14 regular season in memberships and group sales. He also negotiated budget-reliving trade arrangements for two consecutive years as well as broadcasted every regular season game.

Zilch has displayed a strong passion for community involvement over his career. This past season, he made visits to local youth hockey practices as well as elementary schools in the area. He has volunteered for charities and participated in community events such as the Habitat for Humanity, the Shriner's Hospital, the Western Mass Sled Hockey Team and at elementary schools focusing on PARP (Parents as Reading Partners) to encourage young students the importance of reading.

Before his professional career, Zilch earned a bachelor's degree in 2009 at Lindenwood University.

