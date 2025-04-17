Utah Grizzlies 2024-25 Season in Review

April 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies completed the 2024-25 season with back-to-back wins at Rapid City. The Grizzlies celebrated their 30th season of professional hockey in the Salt Lake valley.

Derek Daschke had an outstanding campaign for the Grizzlies as he led the club with 39 assists, 56 points, 9 power play goals, 23 power play points and 196 shots on goal. Daschke was named first team All-ECHL as he became the fourth Grizzlies player in the 20 year ECHL era to be selected to the first team. Daschke finished second in the 2024-25 defenseman of the year voting. Daschke's 17 goals are tied for fourth in team history for goals among defensemen in a single season.

Daschke scored 2 overtime game winning goals. He scored the game winner on November 16, 2024 at Allen in a 6-5 Utah win. Daschke also scored the game winner on "Fishing Night" as he hooked the Idaho Steelheads 6-5 on February 15, 2025.

Neil Shea scored 19 goals in 36 games for the Grizzlies. Shea was the league's Player of the Week from December 16-22, 2024, a week where he scored Utah's lone hat trick of the season with 3 goals in a 6-4 win on December 22, 2024. Shea scored a goal in each of Utah's first five games of the season and he had a goal or more in 10 of his first 12 games.

Keaton Mastrodonato had a solid season for Utah as he finished second on the club with 30 assists and 49 points. He was also tied for second on the club with 19 goals. Mastrodonato led Utah with 16 power play assists.

Many rookies were rock solid for Utah during the 2024-25 season. Briley Wood led Utah with 20 goals in his rookie campaign. Wood finished third on the club with 47 points. Reed Lebster had 19 goals and 27 assists in his first season as a pro. Lebster led Utah with 31 points after February 1st (11 goals, 19 assists). Luke Manning scored 11 goals and 6 assists in his last 18 games of the season. Manning had 5 goals in his last 5 games as he completed a solid first full season professionally. Manning ended the season with 18 goals and 21 assists in 67 games. Rookies Craig Armstrong, Tyson Upper were with the club for the entire season. Armstrong appeared in 64 games and had 7 goals and 12 assists. Upper played in 30 games and had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brayden Nicholetts scored his first professional goal on February 22, 2025 vs Rapid City.

Mick Messner was named Grizzlies captain on January 14, 2025. Messner and Wood each appeared in all 72 games for Utah this season. Messner has appeared in 150 consecutive games for the Grizzlies, dating back towards the end of the 2022-23 season. Messner had 16 goals and 24 assists and he led Utah forwards with 194 shots on goal.

Griffin Ness made a great contribution to the Grizzlies in the final month of the season as he scored 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games with Utah after he was acquired in a trade with Grant Gabriele as they came over from Toledo for Cole Gallant, who scored 6 goals and 26 assists in 58 games. Gallant scored on a penalty shot on February 17 vs Idaho.

Jake Barczewski had a winning record in net for Utah as he was 16-15-2-1 in his rookie season. Barczewski tied for the league lead with 1164 saves. Vinny Duplessis had 4 wins for Utah in his rookie campaign. Duplessis earned his first professional win on December 20, 2024 vs Tahoe, where he saved 34 of 37 in a 6-3 victory.

Aaron Aragon (5 goals, 5 assists), Adam Berg (7 goals, 10 assists) Dylan Fitze (10 goals, 8 assists) each brought experience and stability to the forward unit.

Defensemen Connor Mayer, Garrett Pyke and Bryan Yoon and forwards Chad Hillebrand, Keaton Mastrodonato, Neil Shea, Briley Wood and goaltender Adam Scheel each spent some time with both Utah and the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Grant Gabriele appeared in 15 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. The Grizzlies have been an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche since the start of the 2018-2019 season. Pyke was a +8 in his last 2 games of the season. Scheel went 10-2-2 with 3 shutouts for Colorado this season.

A few players from the college ranks came over late in the season and gave the Grizzlies a spark. Reilly Connors scored 5 goals and 3 assists in 13 games for Utah after spending this season at St. Lawerence University. Evan Friesen scored his first two professional points with a goal and an assist in Utah's 5-2 win at Rapid City on April 11, 2025. Friesen led the WHL's Wenatchee Wild in goals and points in the 2024-25 season. Luke LaMaster was a +7 in his last 2 games of the 2024-25 season. Andrius Kulbis-Marino appeared in 6 games with Utah after spending his last college season at Long Island University.

Mid-season additions Matt Araujo and Cooper Jones each made a strong contribution to the defensive unit. Araujo had 2 goals and 2 assists in 19 games with Utah and Jones had 4 goals and 8 assists in 39 games. Kade Jensen had 2 goals and 6 assists in 40 games for Utah. Cody Corbett was signed midseason, and he brought experience and leadership to the club. Corbett had 2 goals and 5 assists in 28 games.

Overtime/Shootout Game Winning Goals

October 25, 2024 - Reed Lebster shootout game winner. Utah won 4-3 at Rapid City.

November 16, 2024 - Derek Daschke OT game winner. Utah won 5-4 at Allen.

February 1, 2025 - Neil Shea OT game winner. Utah won 4-3 vs Idaho.

February 8, 2025 - Neil Shea OT game winner. Utah won 4-3 at Tulsa.

February 15, 2025 - Derek Daschke OT game winner. Utah won 6-5 vs Idaho.

March 29, 2025 - Briley Wood shootout game winner. Utah won 7-6 vs Allen.

Grizzlies Defensemen With Over 15 Goals in a season

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - 26 (2021-22 season).

Josh Wesley - 18 (2023-24).

Greg Hawgood - 18 (2001-02).

Taylor Richart - 17 (2017-18).

Derek Daschke - 17 (2024-25).

Kyle Mayhew - 15 (2023-24).

Greg Hawgood - 15 (2002-03).

Darcy Werenka - 15 (1999-2000).

Grizzlies Players Named to the All-ECHL Teams

F - Ryan Kinasewich - 2005-06 (Second Team).

F - Ryan Kinasewich - 2009-10 (First Team).

D - Nick Tuzzolino - 2012-13 (Second Team).

F - Caleb Herbert - 2018-19 (First Team).

F - Tim McGauley - 2019-20 (Second Team).

D - Charle-Edouard D'Astous - 2021-22 (First Team).

D - Kyle Mayhew - 2023-24 (Second Team).

D - Derek Daschke - 2024-25 (First Team).

2024-25 All-ECHL First Team

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

D - Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

F - Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Derek Daschke ranks among league defensemen:

Goals - 17 (2nd)

Assists - 39 (Tied 5th)

Points - 57 (3rd).

Power play goals - 9 (2nd).

Power play points - 23 (Tied 3rd)

Shots - 196 (2nd).

Jake Barczewski tied for the league lead for goaltenders with 1164 saves

Briley Wood finished 10th among league rookies with 47 points (20g, 27a).

Reed Lebster was tied for 11th among league rookies with 46 points (19g, 27a).

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah used 51 players this season. 16 different players scored their first pro goal this season. Utah is 7-0

when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah has a second period goal in 23 of their last 27 games. Utah was fourth in the league with 90 second period goals. Utah was 16-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah was 13-9 on Saturdays this season. Utah is 23-2-2 when scoring 4 or more goals. 23 of their 25 wins have come when they have scored 4 or more. The Grizzlies were fifth on the power play at home this season (22.5 percent, 31 for 138). Utah had 10 games of 2 or more power play goals. The Grizzlies were awarded three penalty shots in a 4-game stretch from February 11-17. Utah was 1 for 3 in penalty shots as Cole Gallant scored 18:55 into the second period vs Idaho on February 17.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There were 2 players who have appeared in all 72 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season: Mick Messner and Briley Wood. Cole Gallant played in each of Utah's first 58 games of the season before he was traded to Toledo for Griffin Ness, who coincidentally played in all of Toledo's first 59 games of the 2024-25 season. Ness played in 73 games in his rookie campaign. It is the second straight season where Messner has played in all 72 games for Utah. Tyler Penner played in all 72 games for the Grizzlies in three straight seasons from 2021-2024.

Record Breaking Second Period in Utah's 9-3 Saturday Night Victory

The Grizzlies scored seven goals during the second period of their 9-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on January 25, 2025. The seven spot on the scoreboard broke a franchise record for goals in a single period. The previous high was a six-goal period against the Chicago Wolves on November 13, 1995. The Grizzlies had 23 shots on goal in that second frame vs Wichita.

Grizzlies 30th Season in Utah

The Grizzlies celebrated their 30th season of professional hockey in the state of Utah. The Grizzlies played in the International Hockey League from 1995-2001. Utah won the 1996 Turner Cup as they were led by Head Coach Butch Goring, who was a four-time Stanley Cup champion as a player with the New York Islanders. Butch Goring had a record of 178-123-27 in four seasons with the Grizzlies. Bob Bourne was the Head Coach of the Grizzlies from 1999-2001. Bourne was a four-time Stanley Cup champion and the winner of the Masterton Trophy back in the 1986-87 season. The Grizzlies were 83-61-20 in Bourne's two seasons behind the bench.

The Grizzlies moved to the American Hockey League for four seasons from 2001-2005. The Grizz were sold to Dan Gilbert, who moved the team to Cleveland, and they are now known as the Cleveland Monsters. The Grizzlies bought an ECHL franchise and moved to Utah for the 2005-06 season. The Grizzlies have made the playoffs in 15 of the 18 seasons where a postseason was held (They were in line to make the playoffs before the 2019-2020 season was cancelled). Going into the 2024-25 season the Grizzlies have a combined .531 winning percentage (639-555-81-82) in 19 seasons in the ECHL.

Nate Clurman and Trent Miner Made NHL Debut's This Season

Former Utah Grizzlies defenseman Nate Clurman made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, December 29 vs the New York Islanders. Clurman took 4 shots, had 17 shifts and 11:05 ice time in Pittsburgh's 3-2 win.

Clurman appeared in 62 regular season games total with Utah over a two-season stretch. Clurman appeared in 54 games for the Grizzlies during the 2021-22 Mountain Division Championship season, scoring 24 points (3g, 21a) and a +16 rating. Clurman also appeared in 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. Clurman also appeared in 8 games for Utah during the 2022-23 season, scoring 3 assists.

Trent Miner entered the November 15, 2024 game against the Washington Capitals in relief of Justus Annunen and stopped 12 of 13 in the Avalanche's 5-2. Miner went 39-32-3 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average in three seasons with the Grizzlies. Miner holds the Grizzlies' all-time shutout record with 10, including 7 in the 2021-22 season. Miner made his first NHL start for Colorado at Chicago on January 8, 2025, stopping 17 of 20 in a 3-1 loss.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Players (51)

Forwards (25): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Reilly Connors, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Evan Friesen, Cole Gallant, Chad Hillebrand, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Reed Morison, Cade Neilson, Griffin Ness, Brayden Nicholetts, Nick Pastorious, Neil Shea, Reed Stark, Josh Thrower, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (23): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Lincoln Erne, Gianni Fairbrother, Grant Gabriele, Chase Hartje, Christian Hausinger, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Luke LaMaster, Sam Lofquist, Connor Mayer, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pow, Garrett Pyke, Dilan Savenkov, Connor Senken, James Shearer, Hunter Warner, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-25 Staff

Head Coach/General Manager: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season.

Assistant Coach: Christian Horn - 2nd season.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee - 5th season.

Assistant Equipment Manager: DJ McFarland - 2nd season.

Head Equipment Manager: Jaxson Hibbard - 2nd season.

Broadcaster: Tyson Whiting - 7th season.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 25-39-6-2

Home record: 13-18-4-1

Road record : 12-21-2-1

Win percentage : .403

Standings Points : 58

Last 10 : 5-5

Streak : 2-0

Goals per game : 3.14 (Tied 14th) Goals for : 226

Goals against per game : 4.06 (28th) Goals Against : 292

Shots per game : 31.85 (10th)

Shots against per game : 34.75 (26th)

Power Play : 48 for 245 - 19.6 % (15th)

Penalty Kill : 157 for 222 - 70.7 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 741. 10.29 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 8.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 7.

Record When Scoring First: 16-8-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 9-31-4.

Record in One Goal Games : 10-8-6-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 6-0-6-2

Attendance per game: 5,054 (12th).

Team Leaders

Goals : Briley Wood (20)

Assists : Derek Daschke (39)

Points : Daschke (56)

Plus/Minus : Cole Gallant (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (23)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (9)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (16)

Shots on Goal : Derek Daschke (196)

Shooting Percentage : Luke Manning (14.4 %) - Minimum 72 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (16)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.902)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.49)

