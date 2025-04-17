Reading Parking Authority Announces New Parking Rates for the Royals 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs & 2025-26 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in conjunction with the Reading Parking Authority, announced new parking rates for their 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games, as well as the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

We are thrilled to share new parking rates around Santander Arena for our fans during the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and 2025-26 season," said David Farrar, Team President of the Reading Royals. This would not have been possible without the support of the Reading Parking Authority, who we are excited to continue our partnership with.

View parking location and new rates below:

State Lot (Reserved VIP Parking) at 644 Penn St. - $15 (was $20)

State Lot (VIP Parking) at 644 Penn St. - $10 (as $12)

7th & Washington - $10 (was $17)

Convention Center Garage (VIP Parking) at 750 Court St. - $10 (was $12)

South Penn Garage at 635 Franklin St. - $7 (was $10)

Reed & Court Garage at 666 Court St. - $7 (was $10)

5th & Cherry Surface Lot on 29 South 5th St. - $5 (remains same)

Poplar & Walnut Garage on 130 Poplar St. - $5 (remains same)

4th & Cherry Garage on 420 Cherry St. - $5 (remains same)

Rates are available for the following Royals Kelly Cup Playoffs home games:

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading

GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading

*If necessary

