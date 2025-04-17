Introducing the St. Joseph Goats

April 17, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL) News Release







The Kansas City Goats have officially changed their name to the St. Joseph Goats. This decision and move is permanent.

This announcement was made today at a press conference at Civic Arena, along with revealing our new uniforms, logos, all the incredible renovations going on at Civic Arena and Mayor Josendale's vision for Downtown St. Joe.

The Goats are pumped for the season. Civic Arena is tailor made for Professional Arena Football.......the perfect size, amenities, free parking and an atmosphere that will be rocking.

Every Home game will be an event, inside and outside Civic!

We look forward to getting out in the community, helping shine a brighter light on this great city and bringing home a Championship to celebrate with all of St. Joe.

To our fans in Kansas City: Thank you. Your passion for this team is why the Goats future is so bright. You will always be considered a big part of this organization. You were all brought up today during player and coach interviews, and we'd like nothing more than to continue having your support (Sales pitch: St Joe is basically next door to NKC and the extra gas will be made up with free parking and lower priced concession :)).

We're also working on an incentive for you Day 1 Goat fans that will hopefully help get you to stick with us.

• Discuss this story on the The Arena League message board...





The Arena League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.