Naturals Hurl Fourth No-No in Club History Tuesday

April 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Ryan Ramsey, Chazz Martinez, Ryan Brady, and Brandon Johnson combined to throw the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (6-4) fourth no-hitter in team history with a 3-0 win over the San Antonio Missions (6-4) at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday. The no-no opens a six-game set against the Missions, with the two teams continuing their series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

With Royals #3 prospect, Carter Jensen, behind the plate, Ryan Ramsey made the first AA start of his career. If the night was a sign of things to come, the lefty might take the hill quite a bit this season. Ramsey started things by going 5.2 innings, allowing three base runners, thanks to a walk and two hit batsmen. The southpaw was unfazed, finishing out the start with six strikeouts and keeping the no-hit bid alive.

Chazz Martinez, another lefty, entered out of the bullpen with two outs in the sixth and continued the push. Martinez lasted 1.1 frames in relief, striking out one. Ryan Brady met with Jensen on the mound to start the eighth where he struck out a pair in another no-hit, shutout frame. Brandon Johnson finished the night off in the ninth, walking one but striking out Missions cleanup hitter Moises Gomez to secure the fourth no-hitter in club history.

The offense added runs in support during the second and third innings. Diego Hernandez doubled to drive in Jack Pineda during the second to open in the scoring and give NWA the lead. In the third, Spencer Nivens brought home Gavin Cross with a double and Nivens scored when Brett Squires singled to right, extending the lead to 3-0 which ended up being the final.

The last time the Naturals threw a no-hitter was June 27, 2013, when Brooks Pounders no-hit the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark. The last combined no-hitter happened on May 10, 2012, with Greg Holland, Chris Dwyer, Brandon Lafferty, and Kendal Volz picking up a 2-0 win over Springfield in the team's second no-hitter. The first in franchise history was Will Smith and Kelvin Herrera shutting down the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 win on July 19, 2011.

Tuesday's clean slate is the second time the Naturals have no-hit an opponent on the road. The first time was the first no-hitter in team history against Arkansas. It's also the second time the Naturals have no-hit a South Division opponent.

The Naturals and Missions continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. LHP Hunter Owen (0-0, 10.13) takes the hill for Northwest Arkansas.

