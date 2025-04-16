JJ Wetherholt Swats First Double-A Homer in Win

April 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (8-3) slugged out three home runs in the third inning en route to a 10-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers. St. Louis' top prospect JJ Wetherholt left the yard for the first time with Springfiled with a two-run shot in the third inning.

W: Ixan Henderson (2-0)

L: Danny Wirchansky (0-1)

Number one hits number one! JJ Wetherholt launches his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot to left center. pic.twitter.com/S4QZxCAiqe - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 17, 2025

Notables:

Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-4 with four RBI.

RJ Yeager and Dakota Harris hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning.

Ixan Henderson tossed five innings of one run ball en route to the win. He has 15 strikeouts in two starts this season (10 innings).

On Deck:

Thursday, April 17, 6:35 PM vs. Arkansas (Seattle)

RHP Tekoah Roby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan File (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Thirsty Thursday, Springfield Cashew Chickens Night

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

