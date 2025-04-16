Late-Inning Frisco Surge Dooms Soddies

April 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (2-9) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (8-3), 9-4, on Wednesday night at Riders Field. The Soddies issue nine walks on the night as Frisco rides a five-run eighth inning to victory, tabbing Amarillo with their third straight loss.

Toeing the rubber for the Sod Poodles this evening was Dylan Ray who twirled two scoreless frames to open play in game two of the series in Frisco.

Opening the scoring in the contest were the RoughRiders as they scratched the first run of the ballgame after an Alejandro Osuna sacrifice fly in the third gave them the lead. An inning later, Abimelec Ortiz launched a solo home run to lead off the frame to extend the Frisco lead to two.

Kristian Robinson motored around the bases to kick things off in the top of the sixth as he legged out a triple to bring the tying run to the plate. Gavin Conticello would come through with an RBI knock to cut the deficit in half.

With two gone in the inning and Conticello standing on second base, Andy Weber drove one to right-center, bringing in the tying run to make it a 2-2 score.

Following the seventh inning stretch, Frisco would draw consecutive bases loaded walks to jump back in front in the late innings, giving the RoughRiders a two-run cushion. They would add another in the home half of the eighth with an RBI knock off the bat of Ian Moller.

Several more insurance runs scored throughout the remainder of the inning, eventually extending the lead to seven. A pair of RBI singles from Tommy Troy and Conticello put two runs back on the board in the top of the ninth, but the comeback effort would end there as Amarillo picked up the 9-4 loss.

The Soddies are back in action tomorrow against the Frisco RoughRiders with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Thursday night. LHP Avery Short (0-1, 9.64) will make his third start of the year for Amarillo while RHP Josh Stephan (0-0, 18.00) will toe the rubber for Frisco.

POSTGAME NOTES

RAY-ZOR'S EDGE: Amarillo starter Dylan Ray spun four innings tonight, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while picking up three strikeouts...marks his longest outing of the year...it's the second time in his career where he has allowed no more than one hit in at least four innings of work, the first since July 12, 2024 when he pitched 5.2 no-hit innings at San Antonio.

SPIDER-ANDY: Picking up an RBI in tonight's contest was Andy Weber, going 1-for-4 at the dish as this evening's shortstop...he has collected a hit in three straight games, driving in a total of four runs in those games...batting .384 (5-for-13) with runners in scoring position this season.

TROY STORY: Extending his hit streak to seven games tonight was Tommy Troy who went 1-for-5 at the dish with an RBI...he is batting .482 (13-for-27) with a .611 OBP and a 1.315 OOPS over that span...is the longest active streak on the team.

