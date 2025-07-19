Soddies Shut Out Missions For The Second Consecutive Night

July 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (44-45) defeated the San Antonio Missions (49-40), 5-0, on Saturday evening at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. For the second straight night, three Amarillo arms combined for a two-hit shutout to secure the series victory.

Saturday's game started very similar to Friday's contest, as Roman Angelo faced the minimum through the first two frames.

In the third, J.J. D'Orazio led off the frame with a single. After a two-out knock from Manuel Pena, Tommy Troy delivered a two-run double into the left field corner to put Amarillo up 2-0.

Angelo completed two more scoreless frames in his outing, keeping San Antonio off the board.

The Soddies added two runs in the fifth on quintessential small ball. Jean Walters laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt with two runners on that scored a run after a Missions error. Pena put the next pitch in play, causing an errant throw and bringing home another run for a 4-0 advantage.

Amarillo's starter tallied two final scoreless frames to complete a quality start with six punchouts.

Walters doubled to begin the seventh before scoring the fifth run of the night on LuJames Groover 's sacrifice fly to right field.

First out of the 'pen, Eli Saul tossed two scoreless frames of his own, setting down all six Missions he faced between the seventh and eighth.

Reliever Zane Russell threw a perfect ninth to complete the ballgame. Amarillo's arms ended the contest, retiring the final 13 San Antonio hitters they faced to extend their division lead to two games.

The three-game set concludes tomorrow night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. The Soddies send RHP Jimmy Endersby (1-1, 3.00) to the bump, while San Antonio will counter with LHP Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.25)

POSTGAME NOTES

ROMAN WASN'T BUILT IN A DAY: Today's starter Roman Angelo tossed six scoreless frames to earn his second Double-A victory...the right hander allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out six Missions over his outing...is his second ledger of 6.0+ IP scoreless and most recent since May 25 at Corpus Christi.

JEAN JEAN HITTING MACHINE: Recording the only multi-hit effort of the night was Jean Walters...tonight's second baseman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and scored once...coming into Saturday's game, he only had two extra base hits (a double and home run) on the season...now has consecutive games with at least one extra base hit.

TWO-HIT TRIO: A trio of Amarillo arms combined for a second straight two-hitter and the sixth total shutout for the Soddies in 2025...is the third two hit shutout this season, tied for the most in a single season (2023 and 2019).

Amarillo Sod Poodles (44-45) 5,San Antonio Missions (49-40) 0 Jul 19th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Amarillo 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 5 7 0 San Antonio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Amarillo AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Pena, 1B .273 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 9 1 Troy, CF .284 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2 0 Groover, 3B .303 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 Waldschmidt, RF .260 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 Conticello, LF .294 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Fernandez, Jo, SS .264 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 D'Orazio, C .175 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 0 Roberts, Ca, DH .212 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Walters, 2B .227 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 Angelo, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saul, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Russell, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals .256 34 5 7 3 0 0 4 4 11 27 8 BATTING 2B: Troy (20, Lizarraga); Walters 2 (3, Kollar, Neighbors).

TB: Conticello; D'Orazio; Pena; Roberts, Ca; Troy 2; Walters 4.

RBI: Groover (38); Pena (31); Troy 2 (41).

2-out RBI: Troy 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Groover; Conticello 2; Waldschmidt 2.

SAC: Troy; Walters.

Team RISP: 1-for-11.

Team LOB: 8.

FIELDING Outfield assists: Waldschmidt (Acuna at 2nd base).

PB: D'Orazio (6).

DP: (Walters-Pena).

San Antonio AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Reyes, 2B .241 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Acuna, SS .263 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Valenzuela, C .240 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 1 Sanabria, R, 1B .281 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 0 Gómez, RF .246 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Ortiz, 3B .252 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Castañon, DH .256 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murphy, CF .228 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 Fabian, LF .333 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lizarraga, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Geraldo, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kollar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Neighbors, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .237 27 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 8 27 5 BATTING TB: Acuna; Gómez.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ortiz; Reyes.

Team RISP: 0-for-4.

Team LOB: 3.

FIELDING E: Ortiz 2 (15, throw, throw).

Amarillo ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Angelo (W, 2-8) 5.88 6.0 2 0 0 2 6 0 21 Saul 3.75 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 Russell 3.34 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Totals 4.70 9.0 2 0 0 2 8 0 30 San Antonio ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Lizarraga (L, 2-7) 5.79 4.0 4 4 2 1 6 0 18 Geraldo 2.90 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 Kollar 6.66 2.1 2 1 1 1 1 0 10 Neighbors 3.38 1.2 1 0 0 1 3 0 7 Totals 3.96 9.0 7 5 3 4 11 0 40 Lizarraga pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP: Castañon (by Angelo).

Pitches-strikes: Angelo 88-55; Saul 24-16; Russell 11-7; Lizarraga 63-43; Geraldo 16-7; Kollar 28-16; Neighbors 25-16.

Groundouts: Angelo 3-3; Saul 3-0; Russell 3-0; Lizarraga 4-2; Geraldo 2-0; Kollar 1-3; Neighbors 1-0.

Batters faced: Angelo 21; Saul 6; Russell 3; Lizarraga 18; Geraldo 5; Kollar 10; Neighbors 7.

Inherited runners-scored: Geraldo 2-1; Neighbors 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Chad Westlake. 1B: Spencer Kim. 3B: Chandler Durham.

Official Scorer: David Humphrey.

Weather: 96 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 14 mph, In From RF.

First pitch: 7:08 PM.

T: 2:18.

Att: 4,112.

Venue: Nelson Wolff Stadium.







