RoughRiders to Host HR (Home Runs and Human Resources) Night

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders featured a "Coldplay Cam" on Friday, July 18th, which has gone viral in fan-posted videos on multiple social media sites. In conjunction with the popularity of the moment, the RoughRiders are launching HR (Home Runs and Human Resources) Night for Thursday, July 31st.

The fan-cam poked fun at the internet meme of a CEO and HR director of a company ducking out of the spotlight at a Coldplay concert earlier in the week. RoughRiders fans got in on the fun by ducking out of the fan-cam during the game!

The and post have gone viral themselves, displaying the fans enjoying the fan-cam to more than 10 million social viewers.

For the theme night, Divorce Lawyers, HR directors and CEOs are welcome to enjoy the game with a coworker bundle, which legally allows you to bundle up with your coworker with BOGO tickets!

Make sure you get your seat for free anti-harassment training in game and don't tell your spouse!

