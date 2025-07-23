Frisco Pitching Stymies Wichita 3-0

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders blanked the Wichita Wind Surge 3-0 on Wednesday night from Equity Bank Park.

Frisco (9-14, 47-44) jumped in front in the top of the first when Sebastian Walcott pummeled a two-run double to grab a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Keyber Rodriguez singled, stole two bases and then scored on a Josh Hatcher RBI groundout to expand the lead to 3-0.

RoughRiders pitchers Josh Stephan, Ryan Lobus, Daniel Missaki, Gavin Collyer and Gerardo Carrillo combined to hold Wichita (11-12, 48-44). Stephan spun 4.2 frames, Lobus (2-3) earned the win and Carrillo notched his second save of the season.

Wind Surge starter Christian MacLeod (0-3) picked up the loss, allowing two runs while whiffing six over four frames.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco's pitching staff now boasts five shutouts with two in its last four games.

-Walcott extended his hit streak to seven games, batting .300 (10-for-30) over that stretch.

-Carrillo has thrown eight scoreless outings in the month of July.

Frisco and Wichita reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night from Equity Bank Park in Wichita, Kansas. RoughRiders RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.00) makes his first Double-A start against Wind Surge RHP C.J. Culpepper (0-0, 1.62).

