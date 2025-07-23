Homestand Highlights: July 29 - August 3

July 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29th to host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, August 3rd. The homestand is highlighted by daily food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday, Harry Potter Night with themed socks giveaway on Saturday, and a Family Sunday featuring a Pre-Game Catch, FREE Kids Snack, and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, July 29 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville brats for only $1 on Tuesday (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Fans of age can get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, July 30 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, July 31 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday night's game is presented by Dave & Buster's.

Friday, August 1 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:45 P.M. - 6:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Stick around after the game to enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to a spectacular post-game fireworks show. Fireworks Friday is presented by Farm Rich.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Kick off the weekend by arriving early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, August 2 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY CARDS FEATURING HARRY POTTER NIGHT WITH A HARRY POTTER THEMED SOCKS GIVEAWAY, AN ONLINE JERSEY AUCTION, AND BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game on Saturday against the Corpus Christi Hooks is presented by CARDS

HARRY POTTER NIGHT - Attend the first-ever Harry Potter Night at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals will be wearing special Harry Potter themed jerseys with the Hogwarts logo on the front of their jerseys.

HARRY POTTER SOCKS GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a pair of Harry Potter themed Naturals socks as they enter the ballpark. Gates will open at 4:30pm for the 6:05pm game.

HARRY POTTER GAMEWORN JERSEY ONLINE AUCTION - In celebration of Harry Potter Night, the Naturals will be wearing special Harry Potter themed jerseys during the game. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals' jerseys online from Tuesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 2nd. Thanks to the generosity of Grand Lake Casino, all of the proceeds from the online auction will benefit local schools.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand.

Sunday, August 3 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES FOLLOWING THE GAME

FAMILY SUNDAY - The homestand finale against Corpus Christi is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch on Sunday is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE Clif Kid Zbar at Sunday afternoon's game. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages are invited to participate in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

Follow the Naturals all season long!







