Springfield Blanks Drillers to Even Series

TULSA, OK - Darlin Moquete and Joshua Baez each went deep, and Cade Winquest did not allow a run in his Double-A debut to help the Springfield Cardinals shutout the Tulsa Drillers, 4-0, on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. Winquest allowed two hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 4.1 innings.

DECISIONS:

W: Austin Love (5-0)

L: Roque Gutierrez (1-1)

S: Osvaldo Berrios (3)

NOTES:

- Moquete's two-run home run in the third inning got the Cardinals on the board against starter Roque Gutierrez. It was his sixth homer of the season.

- Leonardo Bernal added an RBI-single in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He now has 50 RBIs on the season.

- Baez's solo shot in the sixth represented the final run of the game and was his eighth long ball of the year at Double-A. He also robbed a potential three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that turned into a double play.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-7, 59-33) at Tulsa (11-12, 37-55)

- Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. LHP Jackson Ferris

- Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







