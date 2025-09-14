Liam Doyle Makes Double-A Debut in Springfield's 87th Win

Published on September 14, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the San Antonio Missions 7-4 on Saturday night. St. Louis' fifth overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft Liam Doyle started the second game of his young career, making his Double-A debut at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: Ricardo Velez (5-1)

L: Eric Yost (1-4)

NOTES:

Doyle pitched two innings, throwing 30 pitches (20 strikes). The lefty gave up back-to-back hits in the second but never surrendered a run. He struck out three batters.

Joshua Baez took over the team lead with his 15th home run of the season. It was the second straight night in which he homered with MLB rehabber Nolan Arenado on the bases.

Arenado went 0-for-3 with a HBP in his fourth rehab game with Springfield.

Leonardo Bernal tallied an RBI with a two-hit performance.

Springfield improved upon a franchise record win total, now at 87 with one game left in the regular season.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, September 14, 1:05 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions

