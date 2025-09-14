Soddies Stumble in Regular Season Finale

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (71-67) fell to the Midland RockHounds (66-72), 14-10, on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. Despite four homers, Amarillo dropped the regular season finale to split the six-game set with Midland.

It was the Ryan Waldschmidt show in the first inning. He ended the top half with a diving grab in center, before launching his eighth homer of the year to give Amarillo a 1-0 lead. Midland tied the game in the second on a two-out Sahid Valenzuela RBI single.

The Soddies grabbed the lead right back in the bottom half on Gavin Conticello 's 414-foot two-run blast off the batter's eye for the 3-1 lead. The visitors notched another two-out RBI knock in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2. Conticello and Cristofer Torin reached to start the fourth, with the former scoring on J.J. D'Orazio 's sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-2.

Midland tallied five runs in the fifth on two hits, two errors and a three-run home run from Brayan Buelvas to flip the game and take a 7-5 advantage. An inning later, Jose Fernandez sliced the RockHounds lead to one on a solo shot to left.

The visitors broke the game open with a six-run seventh, capped off by a Clark Elliott grand slam onto the berm to take a 13-6 lead. Midland tacked on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to push their lead to 14-6 going into the bottom half. A walk and two consecutive hits loaded the bases for Waldschmidt. He came through in a huge way with a grand slam to straightaway center field to draw Amarillo closer to 14-10. Both sides recorded zeros in the ninth to close out the 163rd game of the season.

With the regular season concluded, the Sod Poodles set their sights on Tuesday night for game one of the Texas League South Division Series at HODGETOWN against the RockHounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

WALDY'S (GRAND) WORLD: In the eighth, Ryan Waldschmidt blasted his first professional grand slam...it was his second career five RBI game and first at the Double-A level...he has three multi-homer games as Sod Poodle and has hit safely in nine of his most recent 10 games.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Amarillo had two doubles today to finish with 244 two-base hits...that total is good for the Texas League lead.







