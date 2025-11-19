Sod Poodles Announce 2026 Home Game Times

Published on November 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced game times for the 2026 home schedule at HODGETOWN. The seventh season of Soddies baseball begins on Friday, April 3, 2026 at HODGETOWN and will conclude on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Opening Day is set for April 3 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals) to begin a quick three-game set at HODGETOWN. The following homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) features a 6:35 p.m. first pitch for the first three games of the series. Over the 69-game home slate, Amarillo plays a total of 13 games starting at the earlier 6:35 p.m. time.

STEAM Day will also return to HODGETOWN in 2026, taking place on Wednesday, May 6 with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch scheduled while the visiting Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) are in town, making it the only game in 2026 with a first pitch in the morning.

All Sunday games begin at 1:05 p.m. with the exception of all three Sunday home games in June. The month of June features the most games at HODGETOWN (18) than any other month in 2026 and will see the Sod Poodles conclude each of the three series they host with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch in each series finale.

To view the entire 2026 home schedule, please click HERE or visit milb.com/amarillo for more information on season tickets and groups and hospitality options.







