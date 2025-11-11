Jason Floyd, Jason Cassannello Earn Groundskeeper and Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards

AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball and the Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that staff members Jason Floyd and Jason Cassannello were named the Texas League's Groundskeeper of the Year and Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year for 2025, respectively.

His fourth year with the Sod Poodles, Jason Floyd brings decades worth of experience to the table to make sure the HODGETOWN playing surface is not just up to MLB standards, but in premier shape over the course of nearly a sixth-month season. A physically and mentally demanding position across baseball, groundskeepers carry a lot of responsibility and are faced with many challenges, but Floyd handled it all with excellence.

"Since joining the Sod Poodles in 2022, it has always been our goal to give the team the best playing surface day in and day out," said Floyd. "This award is validation of the work that our entire crew puts in all season long as well as being part of an organization that does what it takes to be the best. I couldn't do what I do without my team and the rest of the staff that support everything we do on the field. Thank you for everything!"

An aspect of baseball operations not seen by public eyes is what goes on inside the home and visiting clubhouses. Dealing with the nuances involved in the upkeep and maintenance of the clubhouse is no simple task, and Jason Cassannello's efforts as the Home Clubhouse Manager for the Sod Poodles are reflected in the respect he has garnered from the front office and around the league.

"I'm very thankful for this honor," said Cassannello. "It is definitely a team effort with a lot going on behind-the-scenes on a day-to-day basis and while my name is on the award, it's a recognition of much more than myself. I get to work with a lot of great people that have all played a supporting role in making sure our guys are properly taken care of."

Minor League Baseball selected one groundskeeper, one home clubhouse manager, and one visiting clubhouse manager from each league across full-season Minor League Baseball using the results of surveys of managers, players and executives throughout the 2025 season. Both Floyd and Cassannello are receiving their respective awards for the first time since joining the Sod Poodles.

"We are very lucky to have both Jason Floyd and Jason Cassannello on our staff as seasoned veterans in very unique positions," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "These are challenging roles that deal with obstacles that most people are not accustomed to and on top of that, we hold all our staff members to high standards here in Amarillo. Both men surpassed those expectations, so to see the hard work they do get rewarded and recognized is really special."

With the 2025 Sod Poodles season in the rearview, baseball fans in the Panhandle can now look ahead to next season as Opening Day in 2026 is scheduled for April 3 when the Soddies host the visiting Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). To view the entire 2026 home schedule, please visit milb.com/amarillo for more information on season tickets and groups and hospitality options.







