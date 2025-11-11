Joe Cable Named Texas League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year
Published on November 11, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced Frisco's visiting clubhouse manager, Joe Cable, took home 2025 Texas League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year honors.
Cable joined the Frisco RoughRiders in 2022 as a stadium operations intern and the 2025 season was his third as Visiting Clubhouse Manager. The Warren, Pennsylvania native started his career as a High School Director of Operations for baseball, basketball and football.
The winners were selected by surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the season.
