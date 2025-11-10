RoughRiders Announce 2025 CoServ Coat Drive at Riders Field

Published on November 10, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders will host the CoServ Coat Drive at Riders Field from Monday, November 10th, through Friday, December 12th. The drive will benefit Frisco Family Services.

Donors can drop off new or lightly used coats at the Frisco RoughRiders Administrative Office at the corner of Diamond Drive and Texas Rangers Drive. Each donor will receive four (4) tickets for the Riders Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7th with their donation, while supplies last.

"It's always a privilege to team up with CoServ to help our neighbors in need," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "Both CoServ and Frisco Family Services give so much back to our community, and we're grateful to partner with them."

Frisco Family Services has been a vital part of the Frisco community since 1994. They strive to help those facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency in the Frisco area.

