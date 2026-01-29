Riders to Host Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech at Riders Field

FRISCO, Texas - For the second year in a row, the RoughRiders are thrilled to announce that a rivalry will be renewed at Riders Field! Catch a college baseball clash between Texas Tech and Oklahoma in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, April 28th at 6:30 p.m.

The Sooners look to build off an appearance in the Chappell Hill Regional in 2025, taking the North Carolina Tar Heels to their final elimination game after a 38-22 season. They will look to make a fifth-straight regional appearance in 2026, led by shortstop Jaxon Willits, who is the leading hitter among returners.

The Red Raiders are looking to bounce back in 2026 after a 20-33 season in 2025. Logan Hughes is expected to return after the Stetson transfer led the program with 19 home runs last season while hitting .327. Texas Tech has a chance to make its first regional since 2023 with a surge in 2026.

