Sod Poodles Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on January 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced the promotional schedule for the 2026 season. Familiar favorites such as fireworks, drone shows and bobbleheads return to the Panhandle along with tons of exciting themes and items, making HODGETOWN the place to be this summer.

"Baseball will be back in town before we know it and as we're counting down the days until April 3, we're thrilled to unveil all the amazing things we have in store for Soddies fans this year," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Our front office has worked all off-season to put together an amazing summer schedule of the zaniest and most exciting promotions we have ever had here at HODGETOWN. Every promotion is designed for the specific purpose of enhancing the fan experience, and we can't wait to show them to you."

Opening Day at HODGETOWN is scheduled for April 3 at 7:05 p.m. where the Sod Poodles take on the visiting Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). To commemorate the beginning of the seventh season of Sod Poodles baseball at HODGETOWN, a postgame fireworks display follows the action on Opening Night. The celebration continues through the weekend with a magnet schedule (April 4) and Yellow City Pigweeds clear bag giveaway (April 5) rounding out the inaugural series of the 2026 season.

Returning to the Panhandle in 2026 are the three Amarillo alternate identities - the Amarillo Calf Fries, the Yellow City Pigweeds, and the Pointy Boots de Amarillo. The award-winning Calf Fries brand will make four appearances in 2026 while the Pigweeds identity - after debuting last season - will also be donned four times. As part of Copa de la Diversión, the Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms will be worn for every Tuesday home game in Amarillo, making 11 appearances in total.

Familiar themes such as County Fair Night (May 9), Christmas in July (July 10), and Luau Night (July 11) will once again be celebrated at HODGETOWN in 2026 with the addition of several new imaginations, including Harry Potter Night (June 20). Special guests will be making appearances at HODGETOWN this summer, including Bucket Ruckus (April 18 & 19), BirdZerk (August 14), and ZOOperstars (August 15). This season will also see the return of Pirates & Princesses Night (June 6) as well as the beloved Dino Night (August 1), featuring the amazing Ed's Dinosaur Live.

Other themed nights will see the Sod Poodles don specialty jerseys to fit the theme for one game only. Each player and coach-worn jersey from each of those games will be signed and auctioned off (excluding Christmas in July jerseys) postgame of the night they are worn to benefit local non-profits. These unique uniforms will be worn on Toy Story Jersey Night (May 23), Harry Potter Jersey Night (June 20), Christmas in July (July 10), Moana Jersey Night (July 11), and both USA Jersey Nights (July 31, September 12).

A staple of Sod Poodles summers, fireworks will be in abundance as 17 different displays are scheduled to launch at HODGETOWN this season. In addition to a fireworks show every Friday night, special demonstrations will follow certain theme nights in 2026 as well. Drone shows also return to Amarillo on back-to-back nights (June 26 & 27), followed by a fireworks finale. All aerial entertainment culminates in the annual SkyFest Extravaganza at HODGETOWN (September 12) as the Sod Poodles send the 2026 regular season out with a bang by celebrating America's 250th Birthday.

For fans looking to add on to their Sod Poodles memorabilia collections, tons of unique, exciting giveaway items are being handed out at the gates of HODGETOWN this year. Among these items are three bobbleheads featuring Diamondbacks top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt (May 24), Soddies catcher Christian Cerda (August 2), and Amarillo's beloved mascot RUCKUS (September 13). Wearable promotional items are also featured in the giveaway schedule such as RUCKUS socks (April 19) and a mystery player prospect t-shirt (August 30).

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, February 3. Fans can also ensure they don't miss the most exciting promotional nights of the summer with the purchase of a Sod Poodles Ticket Membership. A variety of options are available that fit the needs of all fans including five-game, ten-game, half-season, and full-season tickets plans. Visit the Sod Poodles website HERE, call the box office at (806) 803-9547, or email tickets@sodpoodles.com for more information.

To view or download the complete Sod Poodles 2026 Schedule, click HERE.

A summary of the 2026 promotional schedule is listed below (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

Taco Tuesday / Copa de la Diversión (11 total dates of $2 tacos)

Wiener Wednesday (10 total dates featuring $2 Hot Dogs)

Thirsty Thursday© (11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks)

Friday Night Fireworks (12 total dates)

Hometown Hero Sunday (12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders)

17 FIREWORKS SHOWS including:

Opening Night - April 3

12 Fireworks Fridays

Five (5) Special Theme Night Shows - County Fair Night (May 9), Toy Story Night (May 23), Pirates and Princesses Night (June 6), Luau Night (July 11), SkyFest - America's 250th Extravaganza (September 12)

TWO (2) DRONE SHOWS (all followed by fireworks finale):

Friday, June 26

Saturday, June 27

FAN GIVEAWAYS:

Magnet schedule (April 4)

Yellow City Pigweeds Clear Bag (April 5)

RUCKUS Socks (April 19)

Ryan Waldschmidt Bobblehead (May 24)

Amarillo Calf Fries Gym Bag (June 7)

Harry Potter Hat Giveaway (June 20)

Father's Day Baseball (June 21)

USA Jersey (June 28)

Hawaiian Shirt (July 11)

Christmas Stocking (July 12)

Amarillo Calf Fries Beer Stein (July 30)

Christian Cerda Bobblehead (August 2)

Diamondbacks-Themed Giveaway Item (August 16)

Mystery Prospect T-Shirt (August 30)

RUCKUS Bobblehead (September 13)

SPECIALTY & THEME NIGHTS:

Opening Night Fireworks (April 3)

Bucket RUCKUS (April 18-19)

Cinco de Mayo (May 5)

STEAM Day (May 6 - only weekday afternoon game of 2026 season)

County Fair Night (May 9)

Mother's Day (May 10)

25 cent Hot Dog Night (May 20)

Pirates and Princesses Night (June 6)

RUCKUS' Birthday (June 7)

Harry Potter Night (June 20)

Father's Day (June 21)

Christmas in July (July 10)

Luau Night (July 11)

Military Appreciation Night (July 31)

Dino Night (August 1)

BirdZerk (August 14)

ZOOperstars (August 15)

Diamondbacks Day (August 16)

SkyFest - America's 250th Extravaganza (September 12)

ALTERNATE IDENTITY, COPA, AND SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHTS:

Amarillo Calf Fries

June 7, July 30, August 29, September 10

Yellow City Pigweeds

April 5, May 9, June 25, August 13

Pointy Boots de Amarillo

April 14, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 28, August 11, August 25, September 8

Special Jersey

Toy Story Jersey Night (May 23)

Harry Potter Jersey Night (June 20)

Christmas in July (July 10)

Moana Jersey Night (July 11)

USA Jersey Nights (July 31, September 12)

*All dates are subject to change







Texas League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.