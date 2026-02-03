Sod Poodles Single-Game Tickets for 2026 on Sale Now

Published on February 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that single-game tickets for the 2026 regular season are now officially on sale. Fans can now explore individual seating options for every Soddies home game in 2026 to plan their summer at the ballpark.

Opening Day for the Sod Poodles falls on Friday, April 3 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals) as the first of 17 Fireworks Fridays caps off the beginning of the 2026 campaign. The 69-game slate at HODGETOWN includes matchups against all nine opposing Texas League clubs, featuring top prospects from the Double-A affiliates of the Athletics, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Texas Rangers.

Highlighting the 2026 schedule are an abundance of the most exciting theme nights, fireworks shows, giveaways, and promotions HODGETOWN has to offer. June features 18 Sod Poodles games at HODGETOWN, the most of any month for the 2026 season. Anchored by the return of Soddies manager Javier Colina, the two-time Texas League Champion Sod Poodles expect to feature plenty of Arizona's top prospects on their path back to the playoffs, ensuring plenty of unforgettable moments at HODGETOWN this summer.

Single-game tickets start as low as $8 and are now available online HERE. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting the HODGETOWN box office Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more information on tickets, fans can call the box office at (806) 803-9547. It is recommended for fans to purchase tickets through the Sod Poodles box office, but tickets can also be purchased through Fan Cave Tickets, the exclusive resale ticket partner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Plenty of ticket plan options are available for fans looking to make the most of their summer at the ballpark. Membership options available include five-game, ten-game, and 18-game plans that each feature a unique lineup of some of the best promotional nights in Minor League Baseball. Half-season and full-season memberships can also be purchased, ensuring Soddies fans experience the magic of Minor League Baseball from the comfort of the best seats in HODGETOWN. Fans can explore all of these options online. For more information on ticket plans, email info@sodpoodles.com or call the box office at the number listed above.







Texas League Stories from February 3, 2026

Sod Poodles Single-Game Tickets for 2026 on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.