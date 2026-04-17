RoughRiders Fall on the Wrong Side of an Amarillo Comeback

Published on April 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 13-12 in 10 innings to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (7-5) fell behind early as Amarillo (3-9) tagged Riders starter Winston Santos for six earned runs in his second start of the season. With a three-run second inning and a three-run home run from Frainyer Chavez in the fourth, the Riders tied it up 6-6.

The RoughRiders then jumped ahead 10-6 in the fifth inning when Marcus Lee Sang lasered a line drive home run onto the berm in right-center field to drive in three. Frisco got an RBI double from Keyber Rodriguez in the sixth and another Lee Sang dinger in the seventh - a solo shot that traveled 466 feet over the batter's eye and planted the Riders in front 12-7.

As the Riders went scoreless over the eighth and ninth innings, Amarillo came back to tie the game, including a three-run double from Ben McLaughlin against Austin Roberts (0-1) with two outs that knotted the game at 12. Casey Anderson (1-1) held Frisco scoreless in the tenth and Angel Ortiz provided Amarillo with an RBI fielder's choice to walk it off in the bottom half.

Notes to Know:

Lee Sang's home runs were his first two as a RoughRider and the 466-foot shot was the longest by a Rider so far in 2026. The former Phillies farmhand set a career-high with 5 RBI.

Chavez has now homered in four of his last six games after hitting just five Double-A home runs in 2025. It took the switch-hitter 34 games to hit his first home run last year.

Ben Anderson did not factor into the decision, but gave Frisco one of its best pitching performances of the young season. In his season debut, the right-hander tossed five innings out of the bullpen and surrendered just three runs.

The RoughRiders will look to avenge the loss with their Opening Day starter, RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 0.00), on the mound against RHP Ashton Izzi (0-0, 2.25) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Hodgetown on Friday night.







Texas League Stories from April 16, 2026

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