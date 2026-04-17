Mendez Shines as Missions Defeat RockHounds

Published on April 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Miguel Mendez lit up the radar gone through five innings of one-run ball, striking out six and setting up a 4-1 win for the San Antonio Missions (4-8) over the Midland RockHounds (9-3). Terrific defense and situational hitting did the rest, as did Eric Yost, who tossed four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to piggyback Mendez and secure the save and the victory.

Both starters kept their opponents quiet in the first, but Braedon Karpathios made some noise against Corey Avant in the second. His 104mph fly ball got caught by the wind, causing the outfielders problems as it landed and banged up against the left-center field wall. Karpathios hustled to third as shortstop Leo De Vries airmailed his relay throw back in, allowing Karpathios to come all the way around to score on the little-league homer.

With a lead in hand, Mendez comfortably toed the rubber and fired away. The righty worked around a minor jam in the second, letting his offense add a tally in the third when Romeo Sanabria drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. An error in the bottom of the third did hurt Mendez, who allowed an RBI double to Tommy White that sliced San Antonio's lead to 2-1, but that's all Midland got off Mendez.

Mendez went on to retire the last seven RockHounds he faced, completing five innings for the first time this season. He allowed just one run and struck out six while touching triple-digits eight times.

Ethan Salas, Mendez's battery mate, helped offensively as well. He smoked an RBI double 108mph down the left field line in the fifth before stealing third base. While he was stranded, San Antonio's lead grew to 3-1 before becoming 4-1 in the sixth off Luis Verdugo's sacrifice fly.

From there, Yost took care of the game as a reliever. He utilized excellent defense to end both the sixth and seventh frames with double plays, and he set the RockHounds down in order in the eighth.

Things got dicey in the ninth, when the first two batters reached and moved into scoring position. Yost, however, struck out Brennan Milone, leading Midland manager Gregorio Petit to erupt into an earned ejection, and then Clark Elliott grounded out to end the threat and the game.

Up Next:

The Missions and RockHounds continue their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Midland. Righty Ian Koenig (0-1, 4.66)) goes against righty JJ Goss (1-0, 1.08). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 16, 2026

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