Travs Roll to Road Victory in Tulsa

Published on April 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Nick Raposo had four hits including a home run and Ryan Hawks dealt six shutout innings as the Arkansas Travelers flew past the Tulsa Drillers, 13-3 on Thursday night. The four hits matched a career high for Raposo as he was a triple shy of the cycle. Hawks earned his second win of the season holding Tulsa to two hits and two walks while striking out two. Jared Sundstrom reached base four times with two hits and two walks. J.T. Arruda also homered and stole two bases in the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Jared Sundstrom singled with one out in the second. He then dashed around the bases on a steal of second base, going to third when the catcher's throw skipped into centerfield and then scoring when the throw in from the outfield got away also. Raposo then followed with a home run.

* Hawks was in command his entire outing, scattering the four baserunners over the six innings. He allowed only one runner past first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Nick Raposo: 4-5, 3 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Ryan Hawks: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 74 pitches

News and Notes

* J.T. Arruda added a grand slam late in the game. It was the second of his career and the first by a Trav since Hogan Windish on June 25, 2024.

* Blake Rambusch notched two hits for the third consecutive game.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (1-0, 0.00) starting for Arkansas against RH Patrick Copen (2-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 16, 2026

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