Tulsa Rallies Late to Snare Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Blake Rambusch had two hits, drove in two runs and stole two bases but the Arkansas Travelers dropped the series opener in Tulsa, 4-3. All of the Travs' runs came home in the seventh inning as they took the lead only to see the Drillers score twice in the bottom of the eighth to nab the win. Arkansas did not get a hit in the game until Rambusch led off the sixth with a single. Reid VanScoter dealt two scoreless frames on the relief in the middle innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Rambusch connected for a two-run single with two out in the seventh to put the Travs on top.

* Tulsa opened the eighth with a pair of doubles and took the lead on Zyhir Hope's base hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB

* LHP Reid VanScoter: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole a season high six bases.

* Both teams recorded double-digit strikeouts.

The series continues on Wednesday night with LH Nico Tellache (0-1, 5.63) starting for Arkansas against LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 18.00). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 14, 2026

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