Fitz-Gerald Shines in Doubleheader Split

Published on April 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers split a doubleheader on Saturday night with the Travs rolling in the opener to a 12-5 victory before Tulsa walked off with a 2-1 win in the nightcap. Hunter Fitz-Gerald had four hits and four RBIs between the two games. Three of his hits went for extra bases. Abdiel Mendoza and Stefan Raeth combined for 5.1 innings of relief in game one, allowing only two runs. Nico Tellache tossed five shutout innings in game two but Tulsa scored in each of the final two innings to spoil the Travs chances at a sweep.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Down a couple runs, Arkansas put up a five-spot in the third inning. The first six batters of the inning reached safely on three hits and three walks. Charlie Pagliarini had a two-run single to put the Travs on top.

* Tulsa cut the lead to one after three innings but the Travs immediately answered with two runs in the top of the fourth. Michael Arroyo doubled and then came home on a double by Lazaro Montes. After moving to third on a groundout, Montes raced home on a wild pitch.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Fitz-Gerald homered in the fourth inning on a line drive to right field.

* Tied entering the bottom of the seventh, Tulsa got the winning run aboard on a lead off walk. The next batter singled to put the lead runner at second. Then a potential double play ground ball got through the second base man and Tulsa walked off winners.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-5, run, 2 2B, 3 RBI, SB

* SS J.T. Arruda: 1-2, 2 BB, run, 2 RBI

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 1-2, BB, HR, RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 K

News and Notes

* Mendoza was making his Travs debut and earned the win in game 1.

* Arkansas has led in all five games of the series in Tulsa this week.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with RH Adam Leverett (0-0, 1.00) starting for Arkansas against LH Luke Fox (1-0, 2.87). First pitch is set for 1:00 pm. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 18, 2026

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