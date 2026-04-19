Culpepper, Mendez Lead Wind Surge Past Cardinals 6-3

Published on April 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (8-6) secured a series win with a 6-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals (5-7) in game five of a six-game set Saturday night at Equity Bank Park.

C.J. Culpepper led the way on the mound, tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out a season-high seven. The Wind Surge pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts in the win. Sam Ryan closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two to record his first save of the season.

Offensively, Hendry Mendez paced Wichita with a three-RBI performance, highlighted by a home run as part of his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Billy Amick added two hits and two RBIs, recording his fifth multi-hit effort of the year.

THE RUNDOWN

Culpepper set the tone early, working two scoreless innings while striking out three.

Wichita opened the scoring in the second when Mendez launched a solo home run onto the concourse in right field to give the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead.

The Surge broke the game open in the third, drawing back-to-back walks to start the inning. Kala'i Rosario drove in a run with an RBI single and stole second. Mendez followed with an RBI single, and Amick added an RBI double to extend the lead to 5-0.

Culpepper continued his strong outing into the fifth, allowing just three hits while striking out seven over 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Rozek came on at the end of the fourth, the southpaw was hitting his spots, allowing no runs and punching out one over his first 1.1 innings.

Springfield got on the board in the seventh with a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Wichita answered in the bottom of the inning when Amick delivered an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Cardinals added a run in the eighth on a solo home run, but Ryan closed the door in the ninth to secure the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit 10 home runs over the last four games.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 12 batters, the eighth time reaching double digits this season.

Ross extended his on-base streak to 14 games, hit streak ended at 13 games.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to five games and has recorded seven RBIs over his last five games.

Mendez recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season and has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games.

Mendez has homered three times over the last five games and recorded his fourth multi-RBI game.

Amick recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season and drove in two runs.

Spain extended his hitting streak to four games.

Jorel Ortega was activated from the injured list.

Culpepper threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with a season-high seven strikeouts.

Ryan recorded his first save of the season.

Rozelk earns second win of season and 16th career WInd Surge victory to move to first all-time.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 - Culpepper struck out a season-high seven batters over 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge play the final game of their six-game homestand against the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TVand Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 18, 2026

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