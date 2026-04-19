Tarlow, Campos Slug First Homers for Springfield

Published on April 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Grayson Tarlow and Ryan Campos each slugged their first home runs of the season on Saturday, but the Cardinals dropped the contest to the Wichita Wind Surge, 6-3, at Equity Bank Park.

Tarlow's home run was a two-run shot that got Springfield on the board in the seventh inning after they were down 5-0. Campos followed with a solo home run in the eighth.

DECISIONS:

W: Rozek (2-0)

L: Lin (0-1)

S: Ryan (1)

NOTES:

Starter Chen-Wei Lin allowed five runs on four hits over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts.

Brandt Thompson pitched three innings out of the bullpen and only allowed one unearned run.

Travis Honeyman (2-for-4) recorded his fourth straight two-hit game.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (5-9) at Wichita (8-6), Sunday, April 19, 1:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

LHP Liam Doyle (0-2, 17.18) vs. RHP Sam Armstrong (1-2, 5.40)







Texas League Stories from April 18, 2026

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