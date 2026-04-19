Riders Hold on Late for One-Run Win in Amarillo

Published on April 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders prevailed late in a 5-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (8-6) starter Dylan MacLean dazzled across five strong innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run, while striking out six. The left-hander went nine up, nine down in the first three innings against Amarillo (4-10) and rolled a double play to finish the fifth and end his night.

The Riders took the game's first lead in the top of the fifth, when Corey Joyce blasted a three-run bomb over the left-field bar and out of the ballpark. The home run soured the night for Amarillo starter Jose Cabrera, who had faced the minimum over the first four innings.

After a couple of mid-inning Amarillo runs, the RoughRiders extended their lead in the eighth to 4-2 off of a two-out RBI double from Orlando Martinez. The Sod Poodles came back to tie the game in the bottom half on a two-run home run from Jansel Luis.

With the bases loaded in the ninth, Joyce bounded a ball over the head of the third baseman, Manuel Pena, to score the game's deciding run off of Alec Baker (0-1). Wilian Bormie (4-0) shut the game down for the win in the bottom of the ninth, stranding two.

Notes to Know:

In his first week with the RoughRiders, Joyce has hit two three-run home runs and is 8-for-17 with 8 RBI and a 1.382 OPS.

Bormie has made five relief appearances and has already accumulated four wins to lead all Texas Leaguers.

Frisco now owns the series lead three games to two and can win their first six-game series of the season with a win on Sunday.

Frisco will hand the ball to RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 1.74) against LHP Avery Short (0-0, 6.43) in a 1:05 p.m. start from HODGETOWN on Sunday.







Texas League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.