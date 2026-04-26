Riders Score Six Early, Win Weather-Shortened Game

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders beat the Tulsa Drillers 6-5 in a weather-shortened game on Saturday night at Riders Field.

After Tulsa (14-6) jumped on Frisco starter Dylan MacLean (2-0) for four runs in the first inning, punctuated by a three-run home run from Griffin Lockwood-Powell, Frisco (10-10) fought back even harder.

Following a hit by pitch and three walks against Tulsa starter Wyatt Crowell (1-2), Keith Jones II roped a single through the right side of the infield to drive in two. Orlando Martinez then hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game and Marcus Lee Sang smoked a single back up the middle to drive in two more runs for a 6-4 lead.

After the bottom of the fifth inning, with weather in the area, the game went into delay. Because the teams had played at least four and a half innings with the home team in the lead to meet the requirements of a complete game, the RoughRiders were awarded a win when play could not resume.

Notes to Know:

The Riders have scored 10 runs in the first inning over the last two games. They did so on just two hits Saturday.

After his difficult first inning, MacLean pitched across 4.2 frames, allowing just one more run the rest of the way. The lefty matched his season high with six strikeouts.

With consecutive wins in the series, the Riders can now secure a series split against the Drillers with a victory Sunday at Riders Field, as RHP David Davalillo (0-2, 4.05) toes the slab. It will be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night, presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and also a Kids Sunday Funday, presented by Raising Cane's.







Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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