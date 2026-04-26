Outstanding Arms and Timely Blasts Lead Travs to Two Wins

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won a pair of games on Saturday, taking the resumption of Friday's suspended game, 4-0 and then winning the regularly scheduled game by a 5-2 count. In the first game, Kade Anderson, Jimmy Kingsbury and Charlie Beilenson combined on a three hit shutout while striking out 14. Caleb Cali put the Travs on top with a seventh inning home run. In game two, a five-run fourth by the Travs was more than enough. Josh Hood blasted a three-run shot to put Arkansas on top. Ryan Sloan worked 4.2 innings while matching his career-high with seven strikeouts. Peyton Alford and Nick Davila then teamed up for the final seven outs to close the game.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Cali hit an opposite field shot in the seventh to put the game's first run on the board.

* Corpus Christi put two runners in scoring position with one out in the eighth. Beilenson responded with a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Charlie Pagliarini connected for his first homer of the season to get the Travs on the board in the fourth and cut the Hooks lead in half.

* Later in the inning, Hood drilled his first long ball of the year and gave the Travs a lead they would not relinquish.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* LHP Kade Anderson: 4.2 IP, H, HB, 8 K

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Win, 2.1 IP, H, 3 K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Sv, 2 IP, H, 3 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K, HR

* RHP Nick Davila: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* The Travs threw their third shutout of the season and had a 20 innings scoreless streak snapped during the second game.

* With Cali and Hood hitting go-ahead homers, the club now has seven such blasts this year.

The series wraps up on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (0-1, 3.55) starting for Arkansas against LH Trey Dombrowski (0-1, 3.00). Bluey is at the ballpark and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 1:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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