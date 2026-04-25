Rain Suspends Friday's Game in 5th Inning

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR-Friday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and the Corpus Christi Hooks was postponed in the top of the fifth inning with no score. Corpus Christi had a runner at second base with two out when the umpires called for the tarp. Each team had just one hit to that point.

The game will be resumed at 4:05 Saturday afternoon and played to completion as a nine inning game. The regularly scheduled game will follow about 30 minutes after the suspended game ends and will be a seven inning game.

Tickets from Friday's game may be exchanged for any future Travs game. Saturday's tickets are good for admission to both games. Bluey is at the ballpark to meet fans after gates open and there will be postgame fireworks.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.