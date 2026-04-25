Wind Surge Arms Lead 5-1 Win over Naturals

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (11-8) did not allow an earned run in a 5-1 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-10) in game four of a six-game series Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Wichita's pitching staff led the way, as Jose Olivares, Paulshawn Pasqualotto, Spencer Bengard and Luis Quiñones combined to allow no earned runs while striking out nine. Olivares tossed three scoreless innings in his first Double-A start, and Pasqualotto earned the win in his Double-A debut.

Offensively, Maddux Houghton and Ricardo Olivar recorded multi-hit performances, and Billy Amick hit his fourth home run of the season as part of a two-RBI night. Wichita also capitalized on Northwest Arkansas miscues, scoring twice on wild pitches and once on an overthrow.

THE RUNDOWN

Both teams threatened early, putting multiple runners in scoring position through the first three innings. Wichita loaded the bases in the second, but neither side was able to break through, and the game remained scoreless.

Olivares started on the mound for Wichita and allowed no runs on two hits with one strikeout over three innings.

Pasqualotto entered in relief to begin the fourth and impressed in his debut, striking out two batters and picking off a runner in his first inning of work.

Wichita broke through in the fifth. Maddux Houghton led off the inning with a double off the wall and later scored on an overthrow at third base during a stolen-base attempt. The Wind Surge added two more runs in the inning, using a walk and a single to put runners on before advancing them on a wild pitch. One run scored on a sacrifice fly, and another came home on a second wild pitch to give Wichita a 3-0 lead.

Pasqualotto continued to deal in the fifth, adding another strikeout and getting help from a highlight-reel play by Kyle DeBarge at shortstop to end the inning. He finished with no runs allowed on two hits with three strikeouts.

Bengard recorded the final two outs of the seventh, striking out one and keeping the Naturals off the board.

Wichita added to its lead in the eighth when Billy Amick hit a solo home run, his second in as many games. Another run scored later in the inning on a Northwest Arkansas wild pitch, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Naturals scored their lone run in the eighth on a double that eventually came around to score on a two-out Wichita error.

Quiñones struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit 23 home runs over the last nine games.

The pitching staff did not allow an earned run.

Four pitchers combined for scoreless appearances.

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to seven games.

3B Billy Amick hit his fourth home run and has homered in back-to-back games.

Amick recorded his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

DH Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to six games and recorded his fourth multi-hit performance.

Olivar has five extra-base hits in his last four games.

C Andrew Cossetti has reached base in five consecutive games.

CF Maddux Houghton recorded two doubles and his third multi-hit game of the season.

SP Jose Olivares made his first Double-A start, throwing three scoreless innings.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto made his Double-A debut, striking out three in a scoreless outing and earning the win.

RHP Quiñones recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the season and tied his season high in punchouts.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 - Wichita's pitching staff did not allow an earned run.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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