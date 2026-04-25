Naturals Lose, 5-1, Friday Night at Arvest

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Justin Johnson had two hits in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (9-10) loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (11-8) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark, 5-1. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Wind Surge on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT.

Johnson singled in the third and doubled in the seventh. He's recorded four hits this series against Wichita, and three of them are two-baggers.

Drew Beam (0-3) spun 4.1 innings of one-run ball Friday. The right-hander walked one and punched out six, but was assigned his third loss of the season.

NWA worked eight walks in the game, but only mustered up one run on six hits and fell to Wichita.

The Naturals face off against the Wind Surge in the penultimate game of the series Saturday at 6:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlett Letter, presented by Scarlett Letter Beverage Company. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the 12-game homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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