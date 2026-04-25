Missions Bested in Slugfest at the Wolff

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A seesaw game in a seesaw series between Texas foes came down to the wire in what was a hitting frenzy at The Wolff, but the San Antonio Missions (5-14) fell just short against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-11). The Missions' 10 hits-including Ethan Salas's first Double-A homer- were not enough to outmatch the Sod Poodles' 15 hits as San Antonio fell in a closely fought contest at home.

Missions starter Fernando Sanchez began the Friday night matchup against the Sod Poodles with some home cooking at The Wolff. After beginning the first with a strikeout, the southpaw turned up the heat in the second, mixing up Jansel Luis and having Gavin Logan whiff on a slider to close out the inning.

Sanchez's surge would come to a halt in the third. After walking Junior Franco, Franco would seize an opportunity at second base after a wild pitch. Sanchez then walked Druw Jones for the second time in the contest. Jones and Franco sneaked their way into extra bases on a double steal to put ducks on the pond for Cristofer Torin to drive his teammates in with a single that put Amarillo up 2-0.

Sod Poodles starter Jose Cabrera got rolling in this one as he faced minimal challenges through three innings. Cabrera tossed only 31 pitches and retired the first nine batters he faced. The Missions would break their cold spell off an absolute bomb over the right center field wall from leadoff hitter Salas, his first in 34 games as a Mission. Ryan Jackson joined the hitting parade with a single, and he stole second during a Romeo Sanabria at bat. Jackson advanced to third off a Sanabria ground out and scored the game tying run off Tirso Ornelas' second sacrifice fly in back-to-back games.

Kai Roberts would keep the pressure on Cabrera in the fifth inning with a sharp line drive to right field to get on base and he snatched second base for the Missions' third stolen base of the night. Chris Sargent Jr. laid one down for a sacrifice bunt to send Roberts into scoring position. Jackson blooped one over to right field for an RBI single to put the Missions in front 3-2.

Veteran reliever Andrew Thurman was able to slow things down offensively against the Sod Poodles in the fourth and the fifth. Thurman clipped Amarillo's Ben McLaughlin with a hit pitch in the sixth inning followed by a sacrifice bunt, walk and a single that tied the contest at three runs apiece.

Missions reliever Josh Malitz made his season debut at The Wolff in relief of Thurman; before the end of the inning what looked to be a strikeout of Franco at the plate was quickly overturned to a foul ball. In the midst of the controversial call, Missions manager Chris Tremie was ejected from the ball game after a lengthy and animated conversation with home plate umpire Chad Patterson.

To start off the bottom of the sixth, Sanabria looked at three straight balls from Alec Baker before taking a walk to first. The twenty-eighth ranked prospect for the San Diego Padres capitalized off a wild pitch from Baker to advance bases. Ornelas sent a rocket to center field for his second RBI of the evening, as San Antonio would retake the lead 4-3.

The Sod Poodles scored a plethora of runs in the seventh with Jones starting off the rally to find himself on base yet again for his second hit of the game. The Soddies would knock in four runs off three doubles and a triple on Malitz in the next inning spoiling his season debut, resulting in another lead change in Amarillo's favor 7-4.

What looked to be a long journey to even the odds after an unfortunate seventh inning turned into a quick turnaround for the Missions. Roberts and Salas continued firing on all cylinders and sparked the comeback once more. Salas shot a sharp liner to right field to cut down the Sod Poodles lead 7-5; Roberts had grabbed an additional single and another stolen base to set up Salas's RBI. Jackson and Ornelas would follow in order with RBI singles for the second lock up of the night.

After two quiet innings for Missions reliever Harry Gustin and Sod Poodles reliever Hayden Durke, the deadlock broke at the top of the ninth. Amarillo recorded their fifth double on the Missions bullpen to set up the game deciding run from switch hitter Jansel Luis. Gustin allowed two more hits, including the game-winner from Danny Serretti that let Amarillo grab another last-minute win 8-7.

Up Next:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at The Wolff. Lefty Jagger Haynes (0-1, 7.36) faces lefty Avery Short (0-0, 6.10). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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