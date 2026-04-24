Wind Surge Fall in Extras Despite Six Homers in 13-12 Loss to Naturals

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (10-8) launched six home runs but fell 13-12 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-9) in 10 innings in game three of a six-game series Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Wichita drove in 12 runs on 13 hits and mashed six home runs, but could not overcome Northwest Arkansas' offense in a back-and-forth slugfest. The Wind Surge received multi-hit performances from Poncho Ruiz, Jake Rucker, Jorel Ortega and Jose Salas. Salas homered twice, while Ruiz, Ricardo Olivar, Hendry Mendez and Billy Amick also went deep. Seven different Wichita hitters recorded an RBI.

The pitching staff struck out 12 batters, with C.J. Culpepper and Darren Bowen each reaching season highs in strikeouts. However, Wichita allowed 13 runs on 16 hits and committed three errors in the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge jumped out early in the first inning. Following a leadoff walk, Amick launched a two-run home run that traveled 439 feet, his third of the season. Ortega later added an RBI single and came around to score on a double steal of second and home, as Wichita batted around to take a 4-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas responded in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on a Wind Surge error to extend the inning before plating a run on a double. Wichita led 4-1 after one.

Culpepper settled in early, striking out five over his first two innings without allowing an earned run.

The Wind Surge extended their lead in the third when Salas hit a solo home run to right field, his third of the season, making it 5-1.

The Naturals answered in the bottom half with back-to-back doubles to score a run, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

Mendez added another run for Wichita in the fourth with a solo home run to center field.

Northwest Arkansas responded with a big inning, taking advantage of an error and a wild pitch before stringing together consecutive hits, including an RBI single and a run-scoring double. The Naturals added another run on a wild pitch, and Brett Squires capped the inning with a three-run home run to give Northwest Arkansas an 8-6 lead.

Wichita responded immediately in the fifth. After a leadoff walk, consecutive hits from Rucker and Ruiz drove in two runs to tie the game at 8-8.

Salas gave Wichita the lead in the seventh with his second home run of the game, making it 9-8.

The Naturals reclaimed the lead in the eighth, turning a leadoff walk into a run with a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single before adding another on a fielder's choice, a stolen base and an infield single. Wichita trailed 10-9.

The Wind Surge tied the game again in the ninth when Olivar hit a solo home run, his fourth of the series, to make it 10-10.

In the 10th, Ruiz delivered his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot that gave Wichita a 12-10 lead.

Northwest Arkansas responded in the bottom of the inning, scoring once on an RBI single before using small ball to move the winning run into scoring position. The Naturals completed the comeback with a bloop single that dropped in for the walk-off run.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit 22 home runs over the last eight games.

The Wind Surge hit six home runs, the second-most in franchise history.

Wichita struck out 11 batters, the ninth time reaching double digits this season.

The Wind Surge recorded 13 hits.

Wichita has produced back-to-back multi-homer games (Olivar on April 22, Salas on April 23).

Mendez hit his fourth home run of the season.

Amick hit his third home run and recorded his fifth multi-RBI game.

Olivar homered and has gone deep four times in his last three games.

Salas hit two home runs and recorded a multi-hit performance.

Ortega recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

Rucker recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

Ruiz hit his first Double-A home run and recorded his first multi-hit, multi-RBI game.

Culpepper tied his season high with seven strikeouts.

Bowen set a season high with four strikeouts.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 - Wichita hit six home runs, the second-most in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







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