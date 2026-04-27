Wind Surge Split Doubleheader with Naturals, Draw Series

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (12-9) split a doubleheader and the six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-11) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark, highlighted by four home runs across the two games.

Wichita dropped Game 1, 6-5, recording just three hits, though two went for home runs. Billy Amick homered in his third consecutive game and drove in two runs, while Ricardo Olivar went deep for the fifth time in his last five games. On the mound, Sam Armstrong turned in a solid start, allowing one run over four innings with one strikeout.

The Wind Surge responded in Game 2 with a 3-2 win to secure the split. Wichita again recorded just four hits, but two left the yard. Garrett Spain opened the game with a leadoff home run on the first pitch, and Kala'i Rosario delivered the go-ahead swing, a two-run homer in the top of the seventh.

On the mound, Ty Langenberg struck out four over four innings, allowing two runs. Kyle Bischoff earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief, and Darren Bowen recorded his first career save, his fifth scoreless appearance of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

GAME 1

The Wind Surge struck first in the second inning. Amick drew a leadoff walk before Olivar launched a two-run home run, his fifth in as many games, to give Wichita a 2-0 lead.

Armstrong generated soft contact early, holding Northwest Arkansas scoreless through two innings.

The Naturals cut into the deficit in the third with a leadoff double that later scored on a sacrifice fly. Wichita led 2-1 entering the fourth.

Wichita extended its lead in the fourth when Amick hit a two-run home run over the concourse, his third consecutive game with a homer, making it 4-1.

The Wind Surge added another run in the fifth on a wild pitch after a walk and a throwing error put runners on the corners.

Northwest Arkansas responded in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases and scoring twice on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

The Naturals tied the game in the sixth on a two-run home run by Jorge Alfaro.

Northwest Arkansas completed the comeback in the seventh with a walk-off solo home run, its second walk-off of the series, to take Game 1, 6-5.

GAME 2

Spain gave Wichita an early lead, hitting a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game.

The Naturals answered in the second with a two-run home run after a double, taking a 2-1 lead.

Langenberg settled in from there, tossing two scoreless innings to finish his outing with four strikeouts.

Bischoff entered in the fifth and delivered two scoreless innings, striking out two to keep the game within one run.

Wichita took the lead in the seventh when Rosario crushed a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, to give the Wind Surge a 3-2 advantage.

Bowen closed the game with a scoreless inning to secure the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Game 1

Spain extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Amick hit his fifth home run and has homered in three consecutive games.

Amick recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

Olivar extended his on-base streak to seven games and recorded his sixth multi-RBI game.

Olivar homered in five consecutive games.

Armstrong allowed one run over four innings.

Game 2

Wichita has hit 27 home runs over the last 10 games.

Spain extended his on-base streak to eight games and hit his fifth home run.

Rosario hit his fifth home run and recorded his fourth multi-RBI game.

Amick extended his on-base streak to five games.

Bischoff recorded his first scoreless appearance of the season and earned the win.

Bowen recorded his fifth scoreless appearance and his first career save.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - Ricardo Olivar has homered in five consecutive games. Rosario, Spain and Amick also each hit their fifth home run of the season in the doubleheader.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge return home for a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

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