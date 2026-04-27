Travs Win on 10th Inning Walk off Double from Charlie Pagliarini

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Charlie Pagliarini connected for a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth straight game defeating the Corpus Christi Hooks, 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. The game was a back and forth affair with neither team leading by more than one run at any point. Josh Hood homered in the fifth to tie it before Arkansas had taken the lead in the eighth on a sac fly from Lazaro Montes only to see Tommy Sacco hit a tying homer for Corpus Christi opening the ninth. Abdiel Mendoza worked the final three innings out of the Arkansas bullpen and picked up the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Corpus Christi scored their automatic runner in the top of the 10th on a Luis Baez base hit and had an insurance get to third base but he was stranded there.

* Blake Rambusch opened the bottom of the 10th with a sharp base hit up the middle tying the game. Bill Knight followed with another single to set up Pagliarini's heroics.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 1-3, 2 BB, run, 2B, RBI

* RHP Adam Leverett: 4.2 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* It was the first extra inning game of the season for both teams.

* This was the sixth time in 10 victories that Arkansas came from behind to win.

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a series at Wichita on Tuesday with RH Michael Morales (0-1, 4.73) on the mound. First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.