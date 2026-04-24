Tellache Dulls Hooks in Shutout Victory

Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Nico Tellache and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as Arkansas blanked Corpus Christi, 3-0 on Thursday night. The left-hander Tellache delivered his second straight scoreless outing, this one six innings with five strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. Jason Ruffcorn, Reid VanScoter and Nick Davila each fired a scoreless inning to close out the game with Davila slamming the door for his first save. The pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts while surrendering only three base runners. All of Arkansas' runs came in the first three innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Nick Raposo connected on a two-out, two-run base hit in the third to create separation and put the Travs up by three.

* Tellache retired the final five hitters he faced including three on strikeouts.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Nick Raposo: 1-3, 2 RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* It was the second shutout of the season for the Travs.

* Tellache's six innings matched the longest start of the year by a Traveler.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (1-0, 0.64) starting for Arkansas against RH Brandon McPherson (0-1, 4.26). It is a Fireworks Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.