Hit Parade Propels Soddies to Win over Missions

Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-11) defeated the San Antonio Missions (5-13), 7-5, on Thursday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. With the sticks hot, the Soddies take game three of the series, now having won five of their last seven games.

Despite a leadoff single from Angel Ortiz in the opening frame, the Missions would be the first to scratch a run, doing so in the home half after a bases-loaded walk gave San Antonio the early lead.

Amarillo responded quickly in the top of the second as Junior Franco tied the game with a double that brought Gavin Conticello around from first. Later in the inning, Jesus Valdez collected an RBI double of his own and was followed immediately by Gavin Logan who kept the line moving with a run-scoring knock. Jansel Luis capped the scoring in the second with a single that put the Sod Poodles up 4-1.

After San Antonio had their first two batters reach via base hit in the bottom of the third, a Tirso Ornelas sacrifice fly allowed the Missions to cut into the deficit. Ryan Jackson produced a two-out RBI single later in the inning to bring the hosts within one.

Both squads found their way onto the scoreboard in the fifth as Franco contributed once again with another RBI knock for the two-run lead. The advantage would soon be squandered as a Leandro Cedeno triple and a Braedon Karpathios single brought across two runs for the Missions, tying the game. at five apiece.

Three consecutive hits by Sod Poodles began the sixth inning and two runs would eventually score as a result of a Conticello at-bat that featured an errant throw from the pitcher, putting Amarillo back on top.

The seventh and eighth innings featured strong efforts from both bullpens to keep the score at a 7-5 Sod Poodles advantage. Casey Anderson took the hill for Amarillo in the ninth in his first save opportunity of the season and seized it, striking out two Missions as Amarillo secured the win, taking a 2-1 series lead.

POSTGAME NOTES

YES SERRETTI: Extending his on-base streak to 14 games this evening was Danny Serretti...over this hot stretch at the dish, he is batting .415 (17x41) with 10 XBH and a 1.457 OPS...his .550 OBP for the year currently leads the Texas League.

FRANCO, MY DEAR...: Posting his second three-hit game of the season tonight was Junior Franco...he is batting .352 (19x54) with a .947 over 16 games to begin 2026.







Texas League Stories from April 23, 2026

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