Cardinals Drop Thursday Night Affair to Midland
Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Midland RockHounds took game three of the series over the Springfield Cardinals by a 7-3 final. The visitors now lead the series two games to one.
Graysen Tarlow comes through and dunks a single to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/F7pOtDtydL - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 24, 2026
DECISIONS:
W: Domingo Robles (1-0)
L: Nelfy Ynfante (0-2)
NOTES:
Springfield wore special Route 66 jerseys to commemorate their announcement earlier in the day regarding renaming their home stadium Route 66 Stadium.
Mason Molina went 4.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four.
The Cardinals went 2-for-22 with runners in scoring position.
Graysen Tarlow drove in a pair of runs, both with separate singles. It was his second multi-RBI game of the season.
UP NEXT:
Friday, April 24, 6:35 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field
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