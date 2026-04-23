Brown Hits First AA Homer in Nats' 9-7 Loss

Published on April 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Canyon Brown secured his first Double-A home run and Sam Kulasingam reached in all five plate appearances, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-9) fell to the Wichita Wind Surge (10-7) Wednesday night, 9-7. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Wind Surge on Thursday at 7:05 PM CT.

Ricardo Olivar's three-run homer off Frank Mozzicato capped off a five-run first inning for Wichita.

The Naturals got two back in the bottom of the first, with Brett Squires and Daniel Vazquez each picking up RBI singles to make it 5-2. After the Wind Surge tacked on a run in the second, Northwest Arkansas scored five consecutive runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Sam Kulasingam knocked in Rudy Martin Jr. with a single, and Jorge Alfaro drove in Kulasingam with a single of his own. Alfaro made his NWA debut on Wednesday, and contributed to the third-inning rally.

The Nats scored three in the fourth, started off by Canyon Brown's first Double-A homer - a solo shot to cut the deficit to 6-5. Justin Johnson doubled, Carson Roccaforte singled and Kulasingam picked up his second RBI single in as many innings to give NWA a 7-6 advantage.

Kala'i Rosario and Olivar both went yard to help Wichita retake and maintain a late lead, with the Wind Surge winning, 9-7, evening up the series at a game apiece.

The Naturals face off against the Wind Surge for the third game of the series tomorrow, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $2 drafts at two locations, $2 peanuts and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks on Thursday, presented by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the 12-game homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 23, 2026

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