Roccaforte, Squires Lead Offense in 9-4 Win Thursday

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- Carson Roccaforte hit a leadoff home run to spark the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-5) offense in a 9-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (6-6) Thursday night at Whataburger Field. The two teams continue the series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Roccaforte blasted the third pitch of the game over the right-field fence to give NWA an early 1-0 lead.

The Hooks responded with a long ball of their own to tie the game, but the Nats jumped ahead again in the second. Connor Scott singled to right and stole second base. Colton Becker doubled to right center, scoring Scott to give the Naturals a 2-1 advantage.

The Hooks scored again to tie it in the bottom of the second and took a two-run lead in the fourth, but the Naturals tied the game in the sixth. Justin Johnson led off the inning with a single and motored around the bases when Roccaforte doubled, cutting the Hooks' lead to one. A wild pitch moved Roccaforte to third and, with two outs, Brett Squires singled to right, scoring Roccaforte to tie the game.

NWA took the lead in the seventh when a wild pitch brought home Scott to make it 5-4. The Nats added another run in the inning to go along with another in the eighth and two more in the ninth, en route to a 9-4 win.

Frank Mozzicato started the game, going 3.1 innings while allowing two earned runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Oscar Rayo (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings while holding the Hooks to one hit with three strikeouts. Tommy Molsky earned his second hold of the season with a scoreless 2.0 innings of relief. Zachary Cawyer tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to finish off the game.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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