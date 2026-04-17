Homestand Highlights: April 21st - April 26th

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Following this week's trip to Corpus Christi, t he Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark for their longest homestand of the season as they'll play 12 games in 13 days, April 21st through May 3rd. The first six-game series is a matchup with the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins), and it will begin on Tuesday, April 21st. The series with the Wind Surge is highlighted by daily food and beverage promotions, a Fireworks Friday, a Dri-Fit T-Shirt Giveaway on Saturday, and our first Bark in the Ballpark of the season on Sunday, April 26th.

Tuesday, April 21 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville Brats for only $1 on Tuesday night. (Limit 4 per transaction)

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, April 22 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DENALI FEATURING $1 HOT DOGS COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against Wichita on Wednesday night is presented by Denali

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card as you enter the ballpark and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, April 23 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY© PRESENTED BY THE ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

THIRSTY THURSDAY© - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Friday, April 24 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to a spectacular post-game fireworks show. Friday's game is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, April 25 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY GORILLA GLUE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 4:30 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt courtesy of Gorilla Glue as they enter the gates. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and this year's Dri-Fit giveaway resembles the look of the Naturals' brand-new light blue alternate jerseys.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun by enjoying 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age for an hour after gates open at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Enjoy a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Sunday, April 26 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY RAISING CANE'S ON A FAMILY SUNDAY BY POWERCHORD NWA WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND KIDS RUN THE BASES

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Sunday afternoon's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the first of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark this season, which are presented by Raising Cane's.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Sunday's series finale against Wichita is presented by PowerChord NWA.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands during the game for the snack, which is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids are invited to partake in this Sunday tradition at Arvest Ballpark.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.