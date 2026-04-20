Squires Leads Offense in 7-3 Loss Sunday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Brett Squires had two hits, two RBI, and a career-high with three stolen bases, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-8) dropped the series finale to Corpus Christi (9-6), on Sunday at Whataburger Field, 7-3. The Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark for a two-week homestand beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 PM against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The Naturals were the first to score, plating a run in the opening frame. Rudy Martin Jr. walked and stole second base, scoring when Squires singled to center field.

The Hooks tied the game in the second, but the Nats came back with two more runs in the third. With two outs, Martin singled to center and stole second again before Sam Kulasingam worked a walk. The Hooks brought in reliever Julio Rodriguez to face Squires, but a wild pitch scored Martin and moved Kulasingam to third, giving NWA the lead. Squires followed up with another single, plating Kulasingam to make it a 3-1 game.

The advantage stayed intact until the sixth when Corpus Christi scored six runs, taking a 7-3 lead and going on to win by the same score.

Squires led the offense with a 2-for-4 day at the plate while driving in two RBI. He also stole three bases, a new career-high for the slugger. Martin also had two stolen bases to bring his season total to 10, the second-most in the Texas League.

The Naturals return home to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday for a two-week homestand. The Nats welcome in the AA-affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge, for the first week of the homestand. Tuesday's game carries a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can also watch the game for free through the Bally Live Sports app, or on the MiLB app and MLB.tv with a subscription.







Texas League Stories from April 20, 2026

Squires Leads Offense in 7-3 Loss Sunday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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