NWA Naturals Game Suspended against Midland RockHounds on Saturday June 6 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Naturals game against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Athletics) was suspended tonight - Saturday, June 6th - due to rain and more anticipated to come at Arvest Ballpark with the Naturals leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning with two outs and the bases loaded.

Tonight's game will resume at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow - Sunday, June 7th - in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded, two outs, and Brennan Milone at the plate for the RockHounds. The regularly scheduled game on Sunday will now be a 7-inning game that will begin approximately 35 minutes following the completion of the 9-inning suspended game. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

All tickets from Saturday, June 6th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game during the 2026 season. Tickets for Sunday, June 7th are now good for both the suspended game and the regularly scheduled game. Sunday is a Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases and a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open at Arvest Ballpark from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.







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