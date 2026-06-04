Becker Gets Five Hits in Nats' 9-5 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Colton Becker went 5-for-5 in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (23-29) 9-5 win over the Midland RockHounds (28-25) on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas snapped its seven-game losing streak in the process. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the RockHounds on Thursday, with first pitch at 4:05 PM CT.

After the RockHounds got on the board first in the top of the second inning, the Naturals responded with four in the home half. Canyon Brown laced a two-run double to left-center to give the Nats a 2-1 lead, and Becker and Sam Kulasingam each tacked on with RBI singles. Becker hit four singles and a double in the contest.

Drew Beam (3-4) went five innings of one-run ball in his 10th start of the season. The Royals' No. 10 prospect (MLB Pipeline) walked one and punched out five in the outing.

After Beam exited, the Nats scored four runs - three of them coming in the eighth inning. Rudy Martin Jr. and Kulasingam each went yard in the frame. Martin Jr. crushed a ball 436 feet into the right-field berm for a solo shot, and Kulasingam hit a two-run blast into the same berm.

Zachary Cawyer, Tommy Molsky, Dennis Colleran Jr. and Brandon Johnson combined to pitch the final four frames and helped NWA snap the season-high seven-game losing streak. Johnson notched his fourth save of the season, and the Nats evened up the series with Midland at two games apiece.

The Naturals face off against the RockHounds in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 4:05 PM CT.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

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