De Paula Earns May Player of the Month Honors
Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Tulsa Drillers News Release
The awards and recognition keep coming for Tulsa Drillers outfielder Josue De Paula. Today, just two days after being named the Texas League's Player of the Week, De Paula was named May's Texas League Player of the Month.
De Paula finished May with a .340 batting average and led the league in hits (35), doubles (14) and total bases (67). In addition, he finished second in the Texas League in several other categories, including runs scored (27), RBI (29), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.060).
He recorded nine multi-hit games and finished the month on a nine-game hitting streak that has since increased to 11 straight games. On the final day of the month, he recorded his third two-homer game of his career.
De Paula, aged 21, is ranked as the number 1 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system by MLB Pipeline.
Midland's Wei-En Lin was named the league's Pitcher of the Month.
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