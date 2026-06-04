Brutcher Drives Home Six, Hooks Fall in Run Fest

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Bolstered by an eight-run lead after three, Arkansas carried Wednesday with a 12-9 win over the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

After hitting six home runs Tuesday, the Travs went deep three times with two away in the second for the early surplus. Lead-off hitter Michael Arroyo accounted for two of the homers as part of a five-RBI day.

Yamal Encarnacion put Corpus Christi on the board in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk. Drew Brutcher was next and connected on an opposite-field blast to the berm in left for his first professional grand slam.

Brutcher added a two-out, two-run single in the ninth for six RBIs on the evening, the most in a game by a Hooks player this season.

Notching 12 hits, CC produced multiple runs against three of four Arkansas arms. Abdiel Mendoza earned the victory with four strikeouts over four shutout innings as he set down 12 of 15 Hooks hitters.

Jax Biggers, making his Corpus Christi debut, doubled with two away in the eighth to plate a pair.

Houston right-hander Cristian Javier bookended his 28-pitch outing with strikeouts. Javier, the 10th Astro to rehab with the Hooks this season, recorded two outs, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in his first appearance since early April.

Trey McLoughlin was the only CC pitcher to escape unscathed as he retired four in a row to get to the home ninth, striking out two.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

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